The founder of Mann Cat Sanctuary Sue Critchley has died after a long battle with cancer, the charity has confirmed.
Sue co-founded the sanctuary in 1996 with her late friend Carole Corlett with what initially started out as a small barn with a handful of cats. In 2017, the charity also helped set up a sanctuary for canines in a separate venture.
Sue was a well-known and regarded figure in the island and her compassion for animals has last a lasting legacy.
Posting on Facebook, Mann Cat Sanctuary said: ‘It is with very heavy hearts that we must announce that founder of the sanctuary, Sue Critchley, has passed away peacefully following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
‘Sue has been instrumental in taking the sanctuary through 28 years of growth and changes, expanding the area to help as many animals as she could.
‘Sue built a truly unique sanctuary, with animals of all types living among each other in peace and harmony and whatever situation arose, the animals’ best interests were always her priority.
‘It's this which has gained it support, followers and visitors from all over the world and she leaves a tremendous legacy.’
Despite the devastating loss, the charity has vowed to carry on the good work Sue began all those years ago and has invited people to go along and pay their respects.
The post continued: ‘The sanctuary will of course continue to run and operate in the manner it has done so, very much in Sue's memory, and our small hard working team will continue in the enormous footsteps which Sue has left behind.
‘We would welcome anyone wishing to come and pay their respects to Sue on what we know will be an emotional day for so many people. On behalf of her, thank you as always for you continued support.’