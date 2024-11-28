Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man said they were ‘delighted’ with the donation which will help it to develop and evolve its services over the next couple of years.
Cruse will use the donation to rebrand and refresh its children and young people’s services social club
Affiliated with Cruse Bereavement support in the UK, the Manx charity provides advice, information and support to bereaved children, young people and adults.
CEO of Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man, Mary Doyle, said: ‘One of our core mission statements is that we are ambitious.
‘As we are 36 years old this year we are re-evaluating how we deliver our services.
‘A grant, such as this one from Tevir, means we are enabled to ensure we are agile and fit for our future – I’d like to thank them for their support. This grant will make a massive difference to our small charity.’
The Keith Jones foundation was established in 2019 by philanthropist, businessman and Tevir Group founder Keith Jones with the aim of providing a positive economic and social impact to individuals and communities in locations where Mr Jones has a personal or business presence.
Tevir Group’s managing director Ciaran Doherty, as well as Office manager Jess Edmonds, recently represented The Keith Jones Foundation during a visit to Cruse.
Ciaran Doherty said: ‘We are delighted to support Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man through this grant, enabling them to strengthen their vital services for the local community.
‘Cruse’s commitment to evolving and enhancing their bereavement services is commendable, and we are proud to play a part in helping them achieve their ambitious goals and initiatives, which also aligns with our mission to invest in meaningful projects that make a lasting impact. ‘