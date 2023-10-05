The initiative looks to provide a coat to anyone who may need one ahead of the winter, free of charge.
From November 1 to February 29, 2024, members of the public can pick up a coat from a rail outside the Live at Home charity shop in Tramways Close, Laxey.
Karen Winter, the charity’s chief executive said: ‘We are an independent Manx charity which aims to enhance the quality of life for older people in the Isle of Man by eliminating and tackling the effects of social isolation and loneliness on mental and physical health, while supporting people to remain independently living for as long as it is safe to do so.
‘As a charity supporting people and ensuring their health and wellbeing is important to us. I am hoping that people of the island will make use of our coats for winter rail and that our charity is keeping people warm this winter.’
Alison Lester, the operations manager at Live at Home, said: ‘We would like to encourage residents of the island to get behind this initiative by donating coats in good condition for us to redistribute.
‘Your donation can be either left on the rail outside the charity shop, or alternatively you can drop any coats off at the charity’s headquarters at the Salmon Lakes Centre at Wheel Hill in Laxey. I am also personally happy to arrange collection of coats if necessary.
‘Organising this initiative is important to us as we feel we would like to help as many people as possible to have access to a warm coat this winter’.
If you would like more information regarding coats for winter, you can call Alison Lester on 01624 627778 or email [email protected]