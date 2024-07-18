An Isle of Man charity has thrown open the doors of its revamped therapy rooms.
Isle Listen recently welcomed guests to the organisation’s Mill Court Centre in Castletown to celebrate the opening of the new look facilities.
Sponsored by Standard Bank Offshore, the rooms were officially reopened by Isle Listen patron Lady Philippa Lorimer last month.
VIPs on the day were given a special tour of the rooms and learned more about Isle Listen’s services and the importance of its work within the community.
According to the charity, the rooms have been designed to be contemporary and with a calm wildlife theme in mind, a nod to sponsor Standard Bank’s African roots and the continent’s animal kingdom.
Decorated by the multi-talented Isle Listen team, the rooms provide a welcoming, safe and confidential space for the charity to conduct vital therapy work.
Andrea Chambers, chief executive at Isle Listen said: ‘With great thanks to Standard Bank, these rooms have been transformed into wonderful spaces for our clients to receive therapeutic support.
‘These spaces complement our main therapy hub at the Scholl Wellbeing Centre in Braddan, and allow our vital work to be more accessible to our community.’
Lisa Nelson, chief financial officer at Standard Bank Offshore added: ‘We are delighted to continue our support of Isle Listen with their commitment of providing therapeutic support to the island’s young people from their headquarters in Castletown.
‘The newly refurbished rooms provide a nurturing environment and we hope they will be able to enhance the exceptional service Isle Listen provides to the Manx community.’
Isle Listen supports children and young people up to the age of 25 through an educational programme in schools and one-to-one therapeutic support.
Although not a crisis service, Isle Listen is a charitable initiative and relies on donations to provide therapeutic services free of charge.
To find out more or donate please visit islelisten.im