A man who sent offensive threatening messages to a woman has been fined £450.
Ashley Graham Kelly told the woman in a voice message: ‘You know what, your mate is going to die and so are you.’
The 31-year-old chef admitted the misuse of telecommunications offence and was also fined a further £100 for property damage he caused to a police cell by flooding it.
Magistrates also ordered Kelly to pay £150 compensation for the cleaning of the cell.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the woman received messages from Kelly on December 19.
He sent a message saying: ‘I’ll stab you. I’m not going to deal with this s*it.’
The woman asked him to leave her alone but he then left a voice message for her with more abuse.
This said: ‘F*** off, go do yourself. I won’t do s*it to your mates.
'I won’t do s*it to you, but you know what, your mate is going to die and so are you.’
The woman contacted the police at this point and Kelly, who lives at Strand Street in Douglas, was arrested in the early hours of December 20.
He was taken to a police cell due to his disruptive behaviour, as he kicked out during his arrest.
Kelly then stuffed a risk suit and a blanket down the toilet, causing it to flood and a pool of water to run into the cell and corridor.
Mr Swain said that the standard cost for a police cell clean was £150.
Kelly opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate, and the opportunity to speak to a probation officer who was present.
He told magistrates: ‘It was in the heat of the moment. I didn’t mean anything by it. I’m not a violent person.’
Chair of the magistrates Gill Skinner told Kelly: ‘Menacing messages, whether in genuine threat or not, are frightening to those people who receive them.’
Kelly was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week.