A Rotary club on the Isle of Man has donated £2,000 to an international disaster relief appeal following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.
The Rotary Club of Rushen & Western Mann has made the emergency donation to ShelterBox, the humanitarian charity founded by Rotarians, to support families affected by the disaster.
The club said the funding would help provide emergency shelter and essential supplies to people who have lost their homes following the twin earthquakes, which have left thousands displaced.
The donation will be used to procure and deliver ShelterBoxes and emergency aid kits containing robust tents or shelter materials, solar lights, thermal blankets, sleeping mats, cooking equipment and water purification supplies.
Rotary said local districts in Venezuela are working alongside ShelterBox assessment teams and local authorities to coordinate the safe delivery of aid to affected communities.
David Scott, president of the Rotary Club of Rushen & Western Mann, said the scale of the disaster had prompted the club to act quickly.
He said: ‘The scale of destruction coming out of Venezuela is truly heartbreaking. As people of action, our club knew we had to mobilise instantly.
‘By partnering with ShelterBox, we can ensure that our £2,000 contribution immediately provides safe shelter and dignity to families facing unimaginable trauma.
‘We urge other clubs and members of the public to give whatever they can to this unfolding humanitarian crisis.’
ShelterBox was founded in 2000 by members of Rotary and remains Rotary International’s official global project partner for disaster relief.
The charity provides emergency shelter and other essential items to people displaced by conflicts and natural disasters around the world.
The Rotary Club of Rushen & Western Mann is one of three Rotary clubs on the Isle of Man. Covering the south and west of the island, it supports a range of local and international charitable projects through fundraising and volunteering.