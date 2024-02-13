The Isle of Man Constabulary is appealing for information after an arson attack on a building in Arrasay Plantation.
The building is a former farm house and is deep within the Patrick plantation, near Glen Maye.
The constabulary believe the incident took place over the last few days.
The Police said: ‘I’m saddened to post this but we are investigating an arson at this building within Arrasay Plantation.
‘What really saddens me is that work was about to ensue to develop the building so it could be used by children on the island.
‘We believe this to have happened over the last few days.
‘Do you know who did this? Somebody will know something.’ Anyone with information is asked to contact Police HQ on 631212 and quote P130224005.