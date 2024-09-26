Police have confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash on Whitebridge Road in Onchan earlier today.
Some of the passengers sustained ‘minor injuries’.
The road was blocked therefore it remained closed between Windermere Drive and the Bigode Road whilst police organised recovery of the vehicles.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area while emergency services, including ambulance and police crews handled the incident.
The incident also impacted public transport, with Isle of Man Transport announcing that buses were unable to serve the Whitebridge area at the time.
Services were diverted via Royal Avenue, Port Jack, and Groudle.
A sweeper is now in attendance and Police say the road should be opening soon.