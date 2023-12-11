A former courier from Ramsey has admitted stealing parcels and selling them on Ebay.
Richard Vernon was working for Evri, formerly known as Hermes, when he helped himself to clothing, homeware and toys which had been ordered by residents in the Isle of Man.
The 57-year-old of The Dhoor, Ramsey, sold the goods for a total of £702 on Ebay.
He pleaded guilty to theft and possessing criminal property, namely the £702, and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be decided, due to a confiscation order being required which can only be issued at the higher court.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Vernon’s crimes initially came to the police’s attention in March 2022, after staff at Hospice Isle of Man emptied a donation bin in Ballasalla.
They found a large number of new items and reported it to the police.
A total of 156 items were found in the Hospice Isle of Man donation bin, all of which were traced back to Evri and Vernon.
On March 23 last year, Vernon was arrested at his home in connection with the items discovered in the donation bin.
Further investigations found an Ebay account named ‘RICVER-4630’.
An analysis of the account showed sales totalling £702.13.
The sales consisted of items which had been due to be delivered to Isle of Man residents while Vernon was working as a courier driver.
During a police interview, Vernon admitted putting some items in the Hospice Isle of Man donation bin but then said he could not comment further.
A second interview was later conducted, during which details of the missing items and the Ebay account were put to him but he replied with ‘no comment’.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case would have been suitable for summary court sentencing, but that it would have to be committed due to the need for a confiscation order for the £702, which can only be made at the higher court.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood agreed that the case against Vernon would have remained in the lower court were it not for the proceeds of crime application.
Magistrates committed Vernon to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Vernon will make his first appearance at court on December 15, but ruled that they would have accepted jurisdiction but for the confiscation order.
This will mean that the sentencing Deemster will be limited to summary court sentencing powers.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.