TT 2025 gets under way this morning (Monday), but the weather has done its best to spoil the party.
With the conditions due to close in this afternoon, there’s a condensed programme planned with a series of untimed laps this morning as competitors get reacquainted with the Mountain Course.
The revised schedule is as follows:
Revised schedule: Monday, May 25
8.45am Mountain Road closes
10am Rest of the Mountain Course closes
10.40am Newcomers’ speed-controlled lap
10.55am Supersport/Supertwin practice (one lap)
11.15am Superbike/Superstock practice (one lap)
11.40am Sidecars practice (one lap)
12.05pm Supersport/Supertwin practice (one lap)
12.25pm Superbike/Superstock practice (one lap)
12.40pm Sidecars practice (one lap)
Roads open from 1.45pm