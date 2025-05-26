TT 2025 gets under way this morning (Monday), but the weather has done its best to spoil the party.

With the conditions due to close in this afternoon, there’s a condensed programme planned with a series of untimed laps this morning as competitors get reacquainted with the Mountain Course.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Revised schedule: Monday, May 25

8.45am Mountain Road closes

10am Rest of the Mountain Course closes

10.40am Newcomers’ speed-controlled lap

10.55am Supersport/Supertwin practice (one lap)

11.15am Superbike/Superstock practice (one lap)

11.40am Sidecars practice (one lap)

12.05pm Supersport/Supertwin practice (one lap)

12.25pm Superbike/Superstock practice (one lap)

12.40pm Sidecars practice (one lap)

Roads open from 1.45pm