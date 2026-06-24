A Ramsey store owner has raised more than £2,000 after taking part in the Parish Walk inspired by her friend who farms while wearing an oxygen pack.
Anna inspired friend Pippa Clare Byrne to take on last weekend’s 85-mile Parish Walk to raise money and awareness for LAM Action. She had previously completed it once before.
While Pippa aimed to finish the walk, but the heat took its tool. Nevertheless she still completed an impressive 38 miles after reaching Kirk Michael.
She said: ‘I’m absolutely gutted not to have achieved my second Parish Walk finish. The heat, feeling generally unwell and eventually knee pain all took their toll and I made the difficult decision to stop.
‘I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed. When you’ve put so much time and effort into training and when so many people have kindly sponsored you, it’s hard not to feel like you’ve failed.
‘This wasn’t a lack of training or preparation. It was one of those days where the conditions got the better of me.
‘But we raised more than £2,000 for LAM Action. And just as importantly, several people told me they had never heard of LAM before this challenge so we have spread awareness.
‘Thank you to every single person who sponsored me, encouraged me, checked in on me and supported the cause.’
But Pippa is determined to keep going.
‘Am I giving up? Absolutely not,’ she said. ‘The training continues and I’ll be entering the End to End in September!’