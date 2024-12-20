Isle of Man Energy has announced that it will be reducing gas prices in the Isle of Man by 13.8% with effect from January 1, 2025.
The firm say that for a typical central heating customer this equates to a saving of approximately £156 per year.
Aidan Baglow, managing director of Isle of Man Energy, said: ‘I’m pleased to say that Isle of Man Energy is decreasing the price of gas to our regulated domestic customers following recent changes in commodity prices on the global energy market.
‘This is the third price decrease this year, which is great news for our customers particularly in the middle of the winter heating period.
‘Vulnerable customers can register on our priority care scheme, and we will assist them with safety checks, prioritising call outs, energy-saving advice, and by offering payment plans, where customers can spread the cost of their winter bills across the whole year if they sign up to a fixed Direct Debit.’
Customers can register for priority care by contacting IEG’s team or going online to www.isleofmanenergy.im