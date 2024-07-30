The 27 year old Manxwoman and her horse Banzai du Louir were reserves or the ‘alternate combination’ for the squad that won Britain’s first gold of the Paris games on Monday. The pair were on standby all weekend in case the team of Laura Collett, Ros Canter and Tom McEwan needed a substitute, but the trio and their respective horses emerged unscathed from three hard days of competition involving, dressage, cross-country and showjumping.