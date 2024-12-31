The latest Isle of Man Examiner and the Manx Independent newspapers are now out on shelves.
It comes after editions of the former had arrived on the island several days late due to cancelled sailings.
The Examiner was meant to hit the shops on Tuesday, December 31.
However, cancelled sailings on Monday and Tuesday coupled with the New Year’s Day holiday meant that the papers did not arrive on the island until Thursday, January 2.
Editions of the Manx Independent, published on Thursday, January 2, were delivered as normal.