We cannot remember the Office of Fair Trading actually soliciting complaints about a company before.
But it’s happening with Isle of Man Energy.
The company, formerly known as Manx Gas, has been in hot water for some time over its billing system.
It is farcical.
In one case highlighted in the Manx Independent, the company took £60,000 from one customer’s account.
The repeated promises that things will improve have worn very thin.
Problems have continued.
Indeed, on an anecdotal level we hear more constantly.
Of course, not all customers who have had complaints have contacted us.
Three hundred have lodged complaints with the Office of Fair Trading. More can be expected now it’s specifically asking for them.
So what about Isle of Man Energy?
In a market with more than one provider, gas customers could go elsewhere.
Some could, we suppose, change to oil for heating. But what about cooking? A new cooker too?
As a monopoly provider, Isle of Man Energy is in a privileged position.
It deserves more than a slap on the wrists for what’s happening.
We hope that the OFT and the Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority can come down very hard.
Ultimately, a public monopoly is usually better than a profit-driven private monopoly.
If the market here is too small for more than one gas company, maybe the answer will lie in nationalisation.
It would fit well within Manx Utilities.
Earlier this week Isle of Man Energy said the billing system was working now but there was a backlog its staff were still working through.