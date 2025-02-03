This evening’s Steam Packet sailings to and from Heysham are at risk of disruption because of forecast gale-force winds.
The ferry operator has said it will make a decision by 5.30pm about the Manxman’s 7.15pm crossing to Lancashire and the return journey to Douglas in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping between 1pm this afternoon and 5am on Tuesday.
The shipping forecast has the wind increasing to force 6 or 7 this afternoon and 7 or gale 8 this evening, but always a force or two lighter in Liverpool Bay and Morecambe Bay.
It is expected to ease in all waters tomorrow morning.