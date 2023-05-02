Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas told the House of Keys on Tuesday that while the terminal building is estimated to be completed for ‘late May/early June’, the marine works won’t be finished until ‘autumn 2023’.
It comes after bad weather disrupted the marine works over the winter, but as the weather has improved, work has sped up.
Mr Thomas explained that 70% of the scour protection has been installed but he doesn’t wish to provide a specific date for that ‘at this stage’.
He said: ‘Final completion will be driven by the marine works and therefore I do not wish to provide a specific date at this stage but would like to confirm previous estimated date of completion in autumn 2023.
The department continues to be in regular dialogue with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, to ensure future operation dates are coordinated and planned.’
He added that he remains optimistic that the current planned completion date of autumn 2023 will happen despite previous challenges with the weather.
The minister would not give an overall cost projection for the terminal or an indication of how much has been spent already.
He advised the project has previously suffered from inflation and fuel cost volatility, which was ‘not anticipated when additional funds were sought in December 2021’.
‘The department is working through these costs with the project team but with the remaining challenges and commercial sensitivities involved, it would not be appropriate to suggest the final figure at this stage,’ Mr Thomas said.
Installation of furniture has commenced with a programme for the installation baggage and security equipment underway.
Shortly, the dock gate modifications will also be completed.
Discussions are ongoing as to how the building will be used, with Visit Isle of Man having been across to prepare layouts for when visitors start using it.
Currently, the internal works at the building are nearing completion as work is being done to install carpet and signage.
Construction for the terminal began in November 2019 with enabling works, before main activity began in January 2020.
The department had to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and it resulted in the programme being extended and additional project costs on the construction contract.
A full breakdown was released by the DoI and is available on the Tynwald website.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse said the previous chief minister had mentioned having loaghtan sheep on the roof of the terminal.
He asked if there would be any particular Manx elements added to the terminal, to which Mr Thomas said: ‘Architectural beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
‘In terms of the future use, that is under discussion.’