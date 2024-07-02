A new shuttle bus service has been introduced to link the Isle of Man’s newly opened ferry terminal in Liverpool with the City Centre. Stagecoach Merseyside is catering to foot passengers traveling to and from the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal located at Prince’s Half-Tide Dock, near the Pier Head.
The new ferry terminal welcomed its first passengers following the arrival of the Manannan on Tuesday, June 25 after a number of significant delays.
The site has been bought by the Isle of Man Government on long-term leasehold for a term of just over 230 years, with the Tynwald-approved budget being £70,606,778.
The terminal will cater primarily for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s Manannan service which can carry 850 passengers and crew, and 200 vehicles.
The Manxman, which can carry 1000 passengers and crew, 237 vehicles and 75 trailers, will operate the winter weekend schedule.
The road leading to the terminal was funded by Liverpool City Council and is called Triskelion Way.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall hailed the opening of the terminal as a ‘significant moment in the island’s maritime history’. Now the building is finally in use, Stagecoach announced it will be making a new route to ‘enhance connectivity’ for foot passengers traveling to Liverpool One.
It says this is part of their plans to support the ongoing development of the Liverpool Waters area.
Timetable Since Monday, July 1 the bus service has been operating from Birkenhead depot.
Buses are running from 10am until 2pm and then 5pm until 7.30pm.
However this schedule will only remain in effect until Saturday, July 20.
Starting Sunday, July 21 the service will run from 7am to 7.30pm every day, offering more extensive coverage to better serve passengers.
Importantly, from November onwards, the service will operate only on Saturdays and Sundays to align with the Manxman’s winter schedule.
Prices
A single adult fare from the ferry terminal to Liverpool One Bus Station is £2.
A single child fare is £1.
If you've got an English concessionary pass, then travel is free after 9.30am Monday to Friday and all day at weekends. Bus Vannin passes do not apply.
Time and stops
The journey is roughly 8 minutes long.
The bus route is directly from the ferry terminal at Prince’s Half-Tide Dock to Liverpool One Bus Station.
Passengers are picked up on Waterloo Road before joining on to Bath Street and then on to New Quay, where it continues straight on to Strand Street and finally arriving at Liverpool One Bus Station.
Inside the new terminal
If you haven’t yet seen inside the new ferry terminal, the Isle of Man Government released a short video showing potential passengers what it looks like and how to navigate it.
You can watch it below.