Abacus Trust Company Limited has promoted five members of its staff.
The fiduciary service provider, which is based at Circular Road in Douglas, has promoted Gemma Davies to client relationship director, Lucie Davey to senior trust manager and Hannah Kelly to assistant trust director.
Also receiving promotions are Thomas Downward and Mark Dent to senior trust/company administrator and treasury/funds assistant manager respectfully.
Kevin Loundes, managing director at Abacus, said: ‘These are well deserved promotions and we feel it is important to reward those who have demonstrated a combination of strong performance, leadership skills and dedication to their work.
‘Their efforts contribute to the company’s overall success and makes our business stronger.
‘The high level of skills and experience found in the Abacus team gives our clients the peace of mind they are looking for and allows us to deliver the personal, proactive and bespoke service they have come to expect.’