The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public to take extra care when carrying out controlled burns and to notify the Emergency Services Joint Control Room in advance by calling 697327.
A spokesperson said: ‘When carrying out controlled burns, it is vital to have the means to prevent fire spread and to continuously monitor the situation. Instances like this tie up valuable resources and may delay responses to other emergencies.’
Alongside dealing with the Glen Maye incident, the service has issued a broader warning about the increased risk of wildfires as warmer weather approaches.
‘With rising temperatures and dry conditions increasing the risk, we urge residents, businesses and visitors to take proactive measures to prevent wildfires and ensure safety,’ the spokesperson added.
The service has warned that many wildfires are caused by human activity. Common causes include disposable barbecues that are not fully extinguished, litter such as glass and reflective items concentrating sunlight, and unattended campfires, bonfires, and barbecues. In some cases, wildfires are even started deliberately through arson or reckless behaviour. Weather conditions, including prolonged heat, low humidity, and high winds, can make matters worse.
To help prevent wildfires, the public is advised to avoid using disposable barbecues where possible and consider opting for a picnic instead. If barbecues or campfires are used, they must never be left unattended and should be fully extinguished before disposal.
Leading Firefighter Richard Little said: ‘Wildfires can be dangerous, not only to the public but also to wildlife and the environment. Disposable barbecues retain their heat for a long time, so if using one, ensure it is fully out, then take it home with you. Consider bringing a picnic instead.’