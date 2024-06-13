Fire crews from Douglas responded to a kitchen fire in Willaston early on Thursday morning.
The crews were alerted to reports of smoke and an alarm sounding from a residential property in the area.
On arrival, crews made entry into the property and a breathing apparatus team quickly established that the cause of the smoke was a small fire in the kitchen, which they then extinguished with a hose-reel.
A ‘positive pressure ventilation fan’ was then used to clear the property of the smoke.
Station officer Matt Tyrer said: ‘The call to the emergency services was made by the occupier, who was alerted to the incident due to the smoke detector. The quick arrival of the fire service prevented the situation escalating.’
He continued: ‘When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms save lives, and they give early warning of a fire which can enable occupants to get out of the property in the early stages, which in turn allows us to get to you more quickly.’