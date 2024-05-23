Fire crews from Castletown Station had to cut someone free from a car after a crash in Ballasalla earlier today.
The incident happened shortly before 1.30pm on Black Hill in Ballasalla.
The Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) mobilised fire crews from the Castletown Station, including a rescue appliance and a pumping appliance. Upon arrival at the scene, paramedics were already on site treating a casualty who was trapped inside the vehicle due to their injuries. Space creation was carried out for extrication, allowing the casualty to be transported to hospital for further treatment.
The vehicle was made safe so it could be recovered and the road reopened.
Firefighters were at the scene for an hour before returning to the station.