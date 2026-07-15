Firefighters were called out in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a hedge fire broke out in the Baldrine area.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 12.21am and mobilised two fire appliances, a water bowser and the duty officer to the scene.
On arrival, crews found a well-developed fire involving a section of hedgerow.
The incident commander quickly deployed a team using a high-pressure hose reel to tackle the blaze, preventing it from spreading further.
Because of the rural location, firefighters required additional resources to maintain an adequate water supply while the incident was brought under control.
Crews remained at the scene for around 45 minutes, damping down the affected area and carrying out checks to ensure the fire had been fully extinguished before leaving.
Station Officer Dallimore said: 'At 0021 this morning, fire crews were called to a hedge fire in the Baldrine area.
'On arrival, crews were faced with a well-developed fire involving a section of hedgerow. The Incident Commander quickly deployed a team using a high-pressure hose reel to bring the fire under control.
'Due to the rural location, additional resources were required to maintain an adequate water supply.
'Crews remained at the scene for approximately 45 minutes, damping down the area and ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.'
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been disclosed.
The incident comes as the fire service continues to urge the public to take extra care during periods of warm and dry weather, when vegetation can ignite more easily and fires can spread quickly.
The Manx National Farmers Union has echoed those concerns, asking people to ‘please be mindful of the risks to livestock, wildlife and other people’.