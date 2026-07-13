Isle of Man TT rider Maria Costello has shared an emotional update as she continues her recovery from the sidecar crash at this year's Isle of Man TT which left her paralysed.
The Northampton racer and passenger Shaun Parker were seriously injured when their LCR Honda sidecar outfit crashed after striking a hare near Brandish Corner during qualifying.
Both were initially treated at Noble's Hospital before being airlifted to specialist hospitals in Merseyside.
Costello has now revealed she has moved hospitals and started rehabilitation, although she is still waiting for a place at a specialist unit.
She told supporters: ‘It's not been easy to give you updates for many reasons, mainly because this is just so hard for me to take in right now. So thank you for your patience.
‘I can tell you I have moved hospitals and some rehab has started but I'm still waiting to go to a specialist hospital. The bruising has gone, my wrist has been plated but some bones are still mending.
‘I don't have a lot more to share now but I'll be taking you on this journey with me, as I don't think I can do it without you because your support so far has absolutely made the difference.’
Costello also thanked those backing her fundraising campaign, which has now raised more than £296,000.
She expressed her disappointment at missing the Goodwood Festival of Speed and thanked the Duke of Richmond and Duncan Pittaway for supporting her appeal.
‘If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, every contribution really will make a difference,’ she added.
Among those supporting Costello has been British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde, who completed a fundraising ride from his Nottingham home to the Knockhill circuit in Fife aboard his Honda Monkey 125cc motorcycle.
Providing an update after the challenge, Ryde said: ‘After everyone's efforts we managed to raise just shy of £21,000.
‘I'd like to thank everyone for their donations and people that joined the ride and also everyone's kind messages.’
Costello suffered catastrophic injuries in the crash, including paralysis, a broken back and arm, multiple broken ribs, a liver laceration, facial injuries and a broken sternum.
A spokesperson for her team previously said the injuries would have a ‘profound and lasting impact’ on her life and that she is likely to require significant home adaptations, specialist equipment and ongoing rehabilitation.
They said: ‘Maria is beyond determined to bounce back and apply every ounce of focus to being back as well as possible.’
Parker also suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his foot, ribs, clavicle, jaw, ankle and knee, as well as a collapsed lung and blurred vision.
He has since told supporters he is ‘doing well’ and continues to undergo physiotherapy as his recovery progresses.
Fundraising pages have been set up to support both Costello and Parker during their recoveries.