A fire festival celebrating Celtic and Viking culture will return next year after a new sponsor for the event came forward.
The popular Oie Voaldyn, which was launched in 2018, takes place on Peel Beach in May and attracts around 6,000 people.
The event has traditionally seen large crowds gather on Peel Promenade to celebrate the arrival of the summer complete with bonfires, fireworks and torch light parades.
But fans of the festival were left upset back in February when organisers of the event announced that the 2024 event had been scrapped due to a lack of funding.
However, those last-ditch plans eventually failed after Peel Town Commissioners objected to the arrangement due to fears over the impact it would have on smaller local businesses.
But it has now been revealed that Oie Voaldyn will return on May 4, 2025 after organisers agreed a fresh sponsorship deal with Element Isle, a Manx jewellery company based at Tynwald Mills.
John Shakespeare, founder of Oie Voaldyn, said: ‘Our festival is all about exploring and promoting the ancient culture and folklore traditions of the Island and bringing them to life in fire and song in public spaces.
‘To have a sponsor who not only is from the west but also mirrors our own ethos is very fortuitous.
‘Securing funding at this early stage allows us to plan well ahead and make the 2025 festival better than ever.
‘So put May 4, 2025 in your diaries now and watch out for more news.’