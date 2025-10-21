Looking for the best Bonfire Night fireworks on the Isle of Man this year?
Despite earlier supply delays, several community displays are going ahead - with events confirmed across the island from November 1 to November 8.
Douglas – Promenade Bonfire and Fireworks
Date: Wednesday, November 5 Time: From 7pm Location: Douglas Promenade
Douglas City Council’s annual Bonfire Night display remains the biggest on the island, lighting up the bay with a full evening of fireworks and family entertainment. Spectators are advised to arrive early for the best viewing spots along the promenade.
Peel - Rescheduled Community Fireworks
Date: Tuesday, November 5 Time: 7pm Location: Peel Beach
Peel’s popular display was pushed back from its original October date but will now go ahead on Bonfire Night itself. Organisers say the show will feature a full professional display and traditional bonfire.
Garff - Laxey Valley Gardens Display
Date: Saturday, November 1 Time: Evening
Garff Commissioners hosted their annual fireworks at Laxey Valley Gardens, marking the start of the island’s Bonfire Night season with a family-friendly event.
Maughold - Parish Bonfire and Fireworks
Date: Saturday, November 8 Time: Bonfire lighting from 6.30pm Location: Maughold Parish Hall grounds
The Maughold Parish Social Club will once again host its community bonfire and fireworks night, featuring refreshments and family activities.
No Fireworks in Port Erin This Year
Port Erin will not hold a display in 2025. Commissioners confirmed that no budget has been allocated for fireworks this year — continuing the same approach as recent years. The town last hosted a public event in 2021.
Other updates
* Ramsey: This year’s display has been cancelled due to forecasted strong winds.
* Retail sales: Fireworks can be bought from licensed sellers until November 5 only, in line with legal restrictions.