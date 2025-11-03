A section of Ramsey’s Parliament Street has been closed as engineers investigate a suspected gas leak.
Isle of Man Energy has been granted an emergency closure for the top section of the road, between Parliament Square and West Street, while teams excavate the surface to locate the source of the leak.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said the closure is necessary to allow the company to carry out the work safely.
A spokesperson explained: ‘The length of time that this closure is in place will depend upon how quickly the location of the leak is identified.’
While the affected stretch of Parliament Street is closed, traffic can still access the remainder of the high street via a number of nearby routes.
Drivers can reach Parliament Street from West Street (off West Quay by the Commissioners’ car park), Christian Street (via West Quay or Albert Road), and Tower Street (via Albert Road).