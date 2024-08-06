This year’s Manx Grand Prix merchandise will be produced by an Isle of Man company.
Happy Dog Image Solutions, based in Jurby, has announced it's partnered with the TT motorsport team and Manx Motor Cycle Club (MMCC) to provide MGP merchandise for this month’s event.
Produced in the island, the items available to purchase at the MGP this year include fridge magnets and stickers, T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and hats; with plenty of choice of colours and designs.
It’s a first for the event, as previous suppliers have used UK and far east companies for production.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘We at Happy Dog would like to thank the government departments for giving us the opportunity to show what we can do as a company, and also our retail partners of this fair isle that have got behind what we are trying to achieve.
‘We hope locals and visitors to the event are as excited as us over the range we have put out and support the retailers carrying the range. ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing team at Happy Dog Image Solutions, that have worked tirelessly and to the highest standards to absolutely smash this out the park.’
This year’s Manx Grand Prix merchandise can be purchased from the following island stores: TT Shirts.com - Main Shop - Queens Promenade - Douglas.
Steam Packet Company - On board the Manannan & Manxman.
The Book Company - Castle St - Douglas.
Isle of Man Motor Museum - Jurby Industrial Estate - Jurby.
The Welcome Centre - Sea Terminal Building - Douglas.
Hospice Shop IOM - Strand St - Douglas.
Top 2 Toe - Bowring Road - Ramsey.
Manx National Heritage - The House of Manannan - Peel.
Victory Cafe - The Veranda - TT Mountain Course.
Dolce Vita - Ramsey (from August 12).