Shoppers and colleagues at the Little Switzerland Tesco store in Douglas have raised over £3,000 for the Isle of Man Foodbank.
The money was raised through contributions from shoppers during a fundraising event at the store.
The donation, which is worth the equivalent of around 160 trays of food, will go towards stocking the Isle of Man Foodbank’s shelves.
David Gawne, director of the Isle of Man Foodbank, said: ‘The generous food donations recently received from the Manx public at an event hosted by Tesco at Little Switzerland has helped to fill our shelves at the Isle of Man Foodbank to aid struggling families.
‘We are blown away by the amazing generosity of the Manx community. The £3,331 will go a long way and we’re so pleased and grateful to have received it.’
In operation since 2013, the Isle of Man Foodbank provides crisis support in the form of sending food parcels to families and individuals in need. It also offers planning advice for individuals to return to independence and guidance on cooking with minimal facilities.
Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: ‘We’re delighted that we can help organisations such as Isle of Man Foodbank by connecting them with our Community Champions.’
Tesco Community Champions are store colleagues tasked with ‘providing a link between the store and the community it serves’.
They are in charge of organising fundraising activities for causes the team and shoppers are passionate about, as well as managing a small community donation budget that can be used for financial support for community groups or events.
Claire added: ‘Identifying causes that mean so much to their local communities and providing support and fundraising opportunities is what our team do best, and it’s amazing to see it in action.’