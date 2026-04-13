A new museum dedicated to the history of freemasonry on the Isle of Man has officially opened after more than five years of development work.
The JA Brown Masonic Museum was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at a gala dinner held at Ramsey Masonic Hall last week.
The project ‘aims to preserve and present’ the island’s masonic heritage for future generations.
The new museum mirrors one set up by the freemasons 100 years ago, which fell into disrepair and its artifacts being scattered in masonic halls and private houses across the island.
The opening event was hosted by the heads of the island’s men’s and women’s freemasonry groups, Michael Shimmin and Caroline Craige, with entertainment being provided by musician Toby Higgins and the menu looking to recreate the one served at the opening of the original museum in 1926.
The exhibits explore the social and historical impact of freemasonry in the Isle of Man, highlighting figures such as former Douglas town clerk T. H. Nesbitt, Archdeacon Ernest Stenning, and renowned Isle of Man TT supporter and charity fundraiser Joey Dunlop.
Other notable individuals featured include John Senhouse Goldie-Taubman, a 19th-century Speaker of the House of Keys and the island’s first Provincial Grand Master of Freemasons, as well as artist Archibald Knox, who designed Masonic regalia during his career.
The museum is named after James Brown, a 19th-century printer, publisher, and political reformer who founded the Isle of Man Times in 1861 and campaigned for democratic reform.
Curator and founder Derek Peters commented: ‘It has taken a great deal of effort by myself and a team of local masons to get the museum ready.
‘The greatest impetus came from the late Ed Mullan who was keen to see the island’s masonic memorabilia preserved and displayed.’