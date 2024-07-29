Ellan Vannin Fuels (EVF) has banned an unnamed customer from all of its garages and stores.
The move follows an incident at one of its businesses which allegedly saw a ‘racist slur’ directed at one of the firm’s employees.
The fuel supplier and garage group posted about the incident online last Friday.
In the post, the company condemned the alleged behavior and announced that the individual involved is now banned from all EVF stores.
They also confirmed that the incident has been reported to the Isle of Man Constabulary who they say will be investigating further.
EVF owns and operates 10 fuekl stations across the island.
The post added that there is ‘no place for such behaviour in today’s society’ and reaffirmed the company’s support for the affected employee.