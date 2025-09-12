Peel Golf Club has announced a fresh chapter in its history with the arrival of new caterers at its clubhouse.
From Tuesday, September 16, the western club will partner with Event Catering Gurus, the business run by Robin and Jana Watterson, who are already well-known locally as the operators of the Tynwald Inn in St John’s.
The couple will provide food seven days a week under the historic clubhouse name, The Congary, which is being reinstated in recognition of the club’s heritage.
Described as an ‘exciting venture’, the partnership promises a varied menu and extended opening hours for members and visitors alike.
Daily offerings will include homemade pies served with proper chips, jacket potatoes with fresh salads, and lighter bites such as Manx cheddar toasties.
A traditional Sunday carvery will also be introduced from November, featuring roast meats, seasonal vegetables, and classic desserts such as sticky toffee pudding and apple crumble.
Summer opening hours will run Monday to Friday from 11am to 10pm, Saturdays from 9am to 10pm, and Sundays from 9am to 9pm.
During the winter months, the kitchen will remain open daily, closing earlier at 6pm.
In addition to daily dining, Robin and Jana will provide catering for functions and club events, with members benefitting from a 10% discount on all food.
Event packages start from £10.80 per person, with options ranging from handmade pasties and sandwiches to full carvery spreads.
The couple are also introducing new initiatives, including pool and darts equipment for the clubhouse and discounted local taxi fares through Leanne’s Minibuses.
A spokesperson for Peel Golf Club said: ‘We are confident this is an excellent partnership and look forward to working with Robin and Jana.
‘We hope members and guests will join us in offering them a warm welcome and the support they deserve.’