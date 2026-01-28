Government has accepted that a staff bulletin issued during January’s controversial ‘snow day’ caused confusion, particularly for school-based staff, with the Cabinet Office confirming changes will be made to how adverse weather communications are handled in future.
The issue was raised in the House of Keys on Tuesday by the Hon Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Jason Moorhouse, who asked Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford what lessons had been learned from the impact of the bulletin issued on Monday, January 5.
Responding, Mr Ashford said it was ‘regrettable’ that the bulletin, which was intended to provide clarity for staff during severe weather, instead led to uncertainty, particularly within the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
He told members: ‘It is regrettable that, despite the intention to provide clarity for staff, the staff bulletin issued on Monday, January 5 resulted in some confusion, particularly for school-based staff within the Department of Education, Sport and Culture. This has already been recognised internally.’
The snow day prompted widespread criticism from parents, staff and employers after schools were initially closed for the morning because of icy conditions, with a review planned mid-morning to assess whether they could reopen later.
Following further assessments, the decision was taken to keep schools closed for the full day, while Bus Vannin services suspended.
The situation was compounded by delays to the initial announcement and uncertainty over whether teachers and school staff would be paid, a matter that was not clarified publicly for several days.
Education Minister Daphne Caine later confirmed teachers would be paid as normal, stating the decision followed established emergency procedures triggered by an amber weather warning.
Addressing the House on Tuesday, Mr Ashford outlined a series of measures aimed at preventing a repeat of the confusion.
He said agreed, pre-prepared staff communications would be developed for use during future adverse weather events, in collaboration with the Government’s Strategic Co-ordinating Group.
‘This will enable clear and consistent messages to be issued quickly to staff,’ he said.
He added that where specific provisions apply to particular groups of staff, these would be ‘clearly reflected’ in future bulletins, and that any adverse weather communications would be shared with the Department of Education in advance to ensure alignment with its policies and procedures.
Mr Ashford also confirmed that the Isle of Man Government’s policy on attendance at work during adverse weather, road or travel conditions is currently under review to ensure it is ‘clear, fair and fit for purpose’.
During a lengthy exchange, Mr Moorhouse questioned why it took nine days to resolve uncertainty around pay, and whether any plans had existed not to pay teachers for January 5.
Mr Ashford insisted the policy had not changed and said the clarification sought from the Office of Human Resources related to Public Services Commission employees working in schools, not teachers, who fall under a different employment group.
He acknowledged, however, that the episode had highlighted wider issues around clarity, consistency and communication across government during emergency situations, particularly where multiple employment groups are affected.