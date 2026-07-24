The Department of Infrastructure has apologised after publishing incorrect information suggesting motorsport road closure fees could increase from £275 to £3,000.
The figures, which appeared in an event application fees schedule issued by the Department, caused concern among local event organisers who feared the proposed increase could threaten the future of grassroots motorsport on the island.
The document stated that, for events taking place on or after January 1, 2027, the fee for a motorsport event would be £3,000, a rise of more than 1,000% from the current charge.
The figures prompted a strong reaction on social media, with some suggesting such an increase could effectively ‘kill grassroots motorsport in the island’.
However, the Department of Infrastructure has now confirmed the figures were published in error and were not an agreed change to fees.
A Department spokesperson said: ‘The Department recognises the important role motorsport events play within the island's sporting community and the information relating to a proposed review of road closure fees was inadvertently published online.
‘The Department of Infrastructure apologises for the error.’
The Department said it was currently reviewing its fees and charges to ensure they more closely reflected the actual costs involved in administering and assessing road closure applications.
This includes the time, resources and administrative work required to process applications and consider their impact on the wider community.
It added that the figures published online formed part of an early proposal that had not been agreed and had not completed the Department’s approval processes.
‘The information was intended for internal discussion and consideration only,’ the Department said.
The review of road closure fees is ongoing, with the Department saying it will continue to engage with stakeholders as part of the process.
Motorsport Road Closure Fees: What Happened?
A quick breakdown of the draft £3,000 fee, the Department's retraction, and current policy status.
The Alarm: Draft Schedule Published Online
An official fee schedule issued online listed a motorsport road closure fee of £3,000 for events taking place on or after 1 January 2027—a rise of over 1,000% from the current £275 charge.
The Reaction: Grassroots Organisers Warned of Risk
Local motor clubs and organisers raised strong concerns on social media, warning that an increase of that scale would threaten the viability of grassroots motorsport events on the island.
The Retraction: Unapproved Internal Proposals
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) confirmed the figures were an unapproved internal discussion proposal uploaded in error. The Department issued an official apology for the mistake.
What Happens Next: Ongoing Administrative Cost Review
The existing £275 fee remains in place. The DoI is reviewing its administrative processing costs and confirmed it will consult with stakeholders before any policy or fee changes are finalised.