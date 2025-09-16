Mark Lewin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Isle of Man Government on a three-year limited term contract.
He has served as interim CEO since 1 April 2025, following the departure of Andy Ralphs in March.
Mr Lewin was previously Chief Officer at the Department for Enterprise and joined the Isle of Man Government in 2012 after a private sector career spanning more than 25 years on and off the island.
Earlier roles include Head of Technology for the Crown Dependencies and Managing Director of Isle of Man Bank.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said Mr Lewin had, since April, ‘brought a renewed sense of purpose and cohesion to delivering key policies set out in the Island Plan and leading the Civil Service’.
He added: ‘The Isle of Man is facing a number of significant moments over the next eighteen months including a general election and an evaluation by MONEYVAL. In the run up to these events, there are many priorities we still want to deliver, including a drive on efficiencies and transformation. We will need a stable leadership team in place across the public service during this period, and I am pleased that Mark has agreed to stay in post on a three-year limited term contract.’
The Chief Minister said an open recruitment process for the role is expected to begin in late 2027 or early 2028, allowing the next Council of Ministers at least a year to settle before the position is open for renewal.
Mr Lewin said: ‘Since my appointment in April I have greatly enjoyed working with colleagues across the whole of the public service and I really appreciate the support I have received from everyone, including chief officers and the Council of Ministers. The next twelve months will be critical to completing delivery of the priorities set out by this Government and in preparing for the next administration.’
He added: ‘I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the important work of leading the public service. Over the last six months a new performance management framework has been introduced across the top leadership team and we continue our work to improve the quality and efficiency of public services through the Island Plan and the Efficiency Programme.
‘We have many amazing public servants delivering services every hour of every day, and I look forward to continuing to play my part in supporting them to deliver high quality and efficient public services.’
Mr Ralphs, who led the public service from November 2023, announced in March that he would step down at the end of that month. He said at the time: ‘It has been a privilege to lead the public service over the last 18 months and it has not been an easy decision to reach. However, following the bereavement of a close family member I need to take some time out before moving on to a new challenge, and importantly will continue to live and contribute to the island that is now my home.’
When Mr Lewin was named interim CEO in March, the Chief Minister said his experience in technology and digital transformation was well suited to modernising services and meeting the government’s savings targets.