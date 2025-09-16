Mr Ralphs, who led the public service from November 2023, announced in March that he would step down at the end of that month. He said at the time: ‘It has been a privilege to lead the public service over the last 18 months and it has not been an easy decision to reach. However, following the bereavement of a close family member I need to take some time out before moving on to a new challenge, and importantly will continue to live and contribute to the island that is now my home.’