A small UK firm will continue using the letters ‘TT’ on its logo despite a legal challenge from the Isle of Man Government.
Target Therapies, which sells aromatherapy and acupuncture products and services in the south of England, recently filed two UK trade mark applications for TT and Target Therapies.
Both trade-mark applications were opposed with the Department for Enterprise (DfE) challenging the use of the letters ‘TT’ on the firm’s logo while a US retailer opposed the name Target Therapies.
The Isle of Man government already has a UK trade mark registration for TT in relation to the motorcycle event.
Law firm Moore Barlow successfully helped Target Therapies to rebut oppositions received to the trade-mark applications, which were made to obtain UK trade-mark protection for the key elements of their goods and services.
A spokesman for Moore Barlow said: ‘In relation to the TT mark, we entered into proactive negotiations with the owner of the TT mark and were able to show that our client’s business was not in direct competition to the Isle of Man TT.
‘This means that our client has UK trade mark protection and was not forced to abandon its trade mark filing with the loss of all related costs.’
Owner and founder of Target Therapies Nick Claxson said: ‘As the owner of a business in the wellness sector which is looking to scale it was absolutely key that we obtained the trademarks to ensure our branding.’
He added: ‘We felt extremely at risk when the oppositions were filed.’
John Warchus, partner at Moore Barlow, was also pleased with the outcome of the case.
He said: ‘These cases also show that the fact that initial objections or oppositions are made does not necessarily mean that a trade mark application is doomed to fail.
‘There is usually some way of negotiating a compromise between the applicant and existing trade mark owner to allow the application to proceed.’
The DfE defended its decision to take legal action.
A spokeswoman said: ‘The DfE takes extremely seriously its responsibility to protect the trademarks and intellectual property of the Isle of Man TT Races in order to maintain the integrity and commercial value of one of the island’s most iconic and valuable brands.
‘In the matter concerning Target Therapies, as is usual in such cases, dialogue took place between the respective parties. Target Therapies’ original application solely featured two T’s and conflicted with existing TT trademarks.
‘The Department’s challenge ensured the issue was addressed, with undertakings given in May 2024 by Target Therapies which confirmed and legally limited the use of ‘TT’ to charitable fundraising activities directly linked to the services that they offer.
‘To portray the standard processes involved in protecting legally registered trademarks as a ‘defeat’ is incorrect, when in fact what has taken place is a pragmatic, balanced response, ensuring the broad benefit our community receives through the TT is not undermined.
‘The undertakings provide assurance that the mark cannot be used in commercial areas relevant to the Isle of Man TT Races, thereby safeguarding the brand’s integrity and demonstrating the Department’s ongoing commitment to protecting one of the Isle of Man’s most internationally recognised and prominent assets.’