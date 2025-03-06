Imagine you needed the loo and went into a single cubicle bathroom to find no toilet paper and no paper towels. After panicking, you resort to the only thing accessible as something to wipe with - your sock. Used, you look to throw your sock away but there’s no bin, so you have to flush it, which blocks the toilet. Stress-levels rising along with the water in the loo, you go to wash your hands and see there’s no hand soap, hot water or hand dryer. You dart out of the loo and are left walking around feeling unclean, uncomfortable, and highly anxious about whether your trousers are getting stained while you walk through Strand Street desperately trying to find another toilet.