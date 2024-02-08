The government has defended its decision to block access to a new £10m leisure centre from March 4.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) insists that measures proposed by Braddan Commissioners to improve safety along the route leading to and from the new Roundhouse weren’t ‘rigorous’ enough to allay concerns from officials about congestion around the Noble’s Hospital site.
On Monday this week a letter from the department gave Braddan Parish Commissioners 28 days notice of its plans to ‘restrict vehicular access to the Roundhouse via the (Noble’s) hospital estate’.
Commissioners say it was ‘shocked’ by the department’s decision, citing the fact it had an agreement in place since 2016 which allowed access to the site via existing roads running through the hospital’s grounds.
However, the DHSC say that the local authority was told as far back as early 2022 that those plans would no longer be suitable due to the increased level of traffic expected because of the site’s construction.
A spokesman for the DHSC said: ‘The safety of people using the hospital site and the smooth operation of the hospital is the department’s primary concern.
‘In 2023 a new planning application for a dedicated access road (for the Roundhouse) was submitted and approved in May.
‘We have since worked constructively with the Commissioners and prioritised the conveying of land from the Department to the Commissioners – at less than market value – for the construction of a dedicated road.
‘In late 2023 the Commissioners informed the Department that they did not intend to proceed with this dedicated access due to financial constraints.
‘They proposed some safety measures to try and address the concerns raised about using the existing roads.
‘These measures were reviewed and were not considered rigorous enough to provide proper safeguards or alleviate issues.
‘The Department is very clearly still supportive of the project, but will not compromise on the safety of service users and access for emergency services, and has confirmed that shared use of the current roads is not suitable.’