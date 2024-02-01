The Department of Infrastructure has said it's been made aware of incidents involving verbal abuse directed towards its roadworkers.
It said that while it 'recongises that temporary works may cause inconvenience, we stand against any form of mistreatment'.
‘Slow down for road workers’ is still being promoted by the Isle of Man Government through its involvement with a multi-agency forum that helps co-ordinate construction, maintenance and repairs for a range of services. Chaired by the Department of Infrastructure, the forum includes representation from Manx Utilities, Manx Telecom, Sure, Isle of Man Energy and Douglas City Council.
The campaign aims to make motorists mindful of their speed when approaching or driving through road works after an increasing number of reports of inconsiderate and even aggressive driving have been recorded by the agencies.
Following the supposed recent abuse to roadwork staff, the DoI added that 'ensuring a safe working environment for our team is our priority.
'We appreciate everyone who slows down near roadwork zones, and kindly ask for your patience and understanding as our team works to complete improvements and essential maintenance.'