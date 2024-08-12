Isle of Man Airport Director Gary Cobb will be attending this evening’s public meeting to discuss the future of Jurby airfield.
However representatives from the planning department are unable to attend the event at Jurby Parish Hall.
Jurby Commissioners adds the Cabinet Office has not yet confirmed who will be attending on its behalf.
MHKs for the area Alfred Cannan and Tim Johnston are expected to be there along with Head of Conservation at Manx Wildlife Trust David Bellamy.
A map was included in the draft plan showing the runway extended by 2.5km to make it roughly the same size as Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
The plans have now been pulled, but the commissioners are continuing with the meeting.
They say it will ‘enable’ the local authority and residents to consider any future changes, including public consultation, and will make sure ‘due process’ is followed.
Jurby Commissioners said it wasn’t made aware of the changes to the airfield until it came to light on social media and hopes the meeting will provide as much information as possible to residents.
The government said an Airport Masterplan is currently being developed which will explore plans for ‘improving and enhancing’ current facilities at Ronaldsway but there are ‘currently’ no plans to expand the airfield in Jurby.
The meeting will take place at Jurby Parish Hall from 7pm.
* NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated that Isle of Man Airport Director Gary Cobb would not be attending tonight’s meeting. This was incorrect and the BBC Local Democracy Service later issued a correction confirming his attendance.