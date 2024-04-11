The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK is encouraging people to have their say on the Isle of Man Government.
The call comes ahead of a series of roadshows that will take place across the island later this month.
During the events, ministers will get the chance to chat to MHKs, raise concerns and share their views.
Each roadshow will also include a panel session which will see members of the Council of Ministers answer questions from the audience. The Chief Minister said: ‘As we reach the half-way point of this administration we want to hear from the public and listen to what they have to say.
‘One of the strengths of our Island community is that politicians are accessible.
‘The roadshows – which are relatively informal – give the opportunity for people to speak face to face with ministers on a one-to-one basis over a cup of tea.’
The events will take place on Monday, April 22 (Castle Rushen High School), Tuesday, April 23 (Queen Elizabeth II High School), Wednesday, April 24 April (Ballakermeen High School), Thursday, April 25 (Ramsey Grammar School).
Anyone interested in attending the event is encouraged to register their attendance in advance however, a spokesperson for the government said people are still welcome to turn up on the day and register on arrival.
Each roadshow starts at 5:30pm with each roadshow running until 8pm at the latest.
The Chief Minister added: ‘It’s important we listen – and that is certainly the focus of these roadshows – but they also give us an opportunity to demonstrate the progress we are making in delivering on Government’s objectives and how these are being refined and reprioritised over the next twelve months.
‘I offer a sincere and open invitation to everyone on our Island – including our young people – to come along and have their say.’