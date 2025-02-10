From next month, the Isle of Man Constabulary will gain access to the UK’s automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system, enhancing its ability to track and investigate criminal activity.
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is creating regulations that will allow local law enforcement to utilise ANPR software, integrating the island into the UK’s national ANPR network.
The cost of accessing that system is around £32k per year.
The initiative will be rolled out in two phases, with the first phase beginning in March.
Initially, the island police will be granted access to the UK database, enabling officers to manually search for vehicles flagged in the UK system and set alerts.
This will allow them to identify vehicles involved in criminal investigations before they arrive in the island.
It will also enable the sharing of intelligence with UK forces, helping to disrupt potential criminal activity before it reaches Manx shores.
In the second phase, ANPR cameras at the island’s sea ports will be connected directly to the UK database.
These cameras will scan the number plates of vehicles arriving and departing, instantly flagging any alerts linked to them.
This will allow officers to quickly assess vehicle movement histories and take appropriate action when necessary.
The government has emphasised that this system will not be used to monitor tax disc status, insurance details, or similar administrative matters.
Instead, it is a ‘proactive crime-fighting measure aimed at strengthening border security and making it harder for criminals to exploit the island’s position within the Common Travel Area’.
Authorities have cited growing concerns over drug trafficking, weapons smuggling, modern slavery, and other forms of organised crime facilitated through the Isle of Man’s ports.
How ANPR Works
ANPR technology uses high-resolution cameras to capture images of vehicle registration plates.
These cameras can be installed at fixed locations, such as traffic lights or bridges, or on mobile units like police vehicles.
The system then compares the number plate against the UK National ANPR Service (NAS) database.
If a match is found, an alert is generated, allowing officers to take swift action. Additionally, the system logs data for further analysis and investigation.
While the UK ANPR system retrieves vehicle keeper details from the DVLA, this feature will not apply to Manx-registered vehicles.
However, local law enforcement will still be able to access alerts, travel histories, and add relevant alerts for vehicles entering and leaving the Isle of Man.
Benefits for Law Enforcement
The Isle of Man Government believes ANPR will be a valuable tool in tackling crime.
By providing real-time intelligence, it will enable law enforcement to respond more effectively to potential threats.
The technology is also highly accurate, with recognition rates often exceeding 95%. However, factors such as weather conditions, lighting and plate quality can impact accuracy.
Privacy and Data Protection
Authorities have assured the public that ANPR data will be securely stored and accessed only by authorised personnel.
While the system is primarily designed to capture vehicle details, images of occupants may also be recorded.
Data protection regulations will be in place to ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards.
Other Potential Uses of ANPR
Although ANPR technology is widely used in the UK for parking enforcement, toll collection, and fleet management, the Isle of Man Government has stated that its implementation will be strictly limited to law enforcement purposes.