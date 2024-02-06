A 22-year-old Ramsey man has been given a 12 month conditional discharge for being found drunk in a public place.
Brandon Edward Bignell admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Bignell was seen by police on New Year’s Day, in the early hours, in Strand Street in Douglas.
He was seen pushing a woman on the shoulders and was subsequently arrested.
However, the court heard that the woman did not want to make any complaint.
The court heard that Bignell, who lives at Traie Twoaie, has no previous convictions, but does have a caution in 2021 relating to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that Bignell was out with his girlfriend, who had been the woman he was seen pushing.
Mr Rodgers said that his client accepted he had been inebriated, but was still in the relationship, so the incident had been forgotten.
The advocate said that Bignell was a gym instructor.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered the defendant to pay the costs at a rate of £50 per month.