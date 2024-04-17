Hospitality bosses in the island have been called to an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the future of the industry.
Andy Saunders, owner of Quids Inn and one of the most recognisable members of the Isle of Man’s hospitality sector, is calling for owners to show a ‘united front’.
Former chair of the Isle of Man Licensed Victuallers Association, Mr Saunders remains on the committee and is the group’s spokesperson. He said: ‘Our sector is seriously struggling and we hope to bring it together to form a strong policy on what can help save it on island’. Mr Saunders issued the call to arms on Facebook on Tuesday night, and has repeatedly called for more support for the industry.
The meeting is to taking place at the Creg Ny Baa at 4pm and is open to all industry owners.
The plea comes following the concerns raised by Victory Cafe owner Vicky Cottier about a lack of support and her call for government to change VAT arrangements to support the sector.
Government responded ruling it out as Manx VAT operates within an agreement with the UK government.
Vicky also noted that she has ‘lost faith in MHKs and government ministers’ and can’t understand why further help can’t be provided for the sector.
Her impassioned appeal comes as the busy TT period approaches, and the cafe are looking for a full-time kitchen person, but says ‘the reality of the matter is the cafe has only had two or three applicants in the past eight months’. The scarcity of applicants, according to Vicky, is not an isolated issue but a systemic challenge plaguing the entire hospitality sector in the Isle of Man. She described it as a ‘churn industry’ mentality.