The Isle of Man is hosting the 41st summit of the British-Irish Council (BIC) this week, with a focus on renewable energy.
Delegations from the UK, Ireland, devolved administrations, and the Channel Islands will meet on the island for the bi-annual summit and will discuss ways to ‘unlock the economic and social opportunities of renewables across these islands’.
Established in December 1999, the BIC was formed as part of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement ‘to promote the harmonious and mutually beneficial development of the totality of relationships among the peoples of these islands’.
The BIC is marking its 25th anniversary this year.
It’s made up of representatives of UK government, the government of Ireland, the Scottish government, the Welsh government, the Northern Ireland executive, the Isle of Man Government, the government of Guernsey and the government of Jersey.
They provide a forum for consultation and co-operation between the jurisdictions, as the only assembly which includes all eight administrations.
The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: ‘I am pleased to welcome our friends from the British-Irish Council to the island.
‘It falls to each of the BIC members to host the summit in turn and the Isle of Man wishes to play its part and contribute to the discussions which have helped to support the peace process and co-operation between all the BIC members.’