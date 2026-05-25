The Census Office reports 73 per cent of households have returned their census forms and reminder letters are being sent out to support homes which have not yet responded.
Forms can be completed online, on paper, by phone or in person with a census officer. Households can ignore the letter if they have returned their census this week.
Every household is required by law to complete their census form.
Minister for the Cabinet Office David Ashford MBE has thanked those who have completed their census forms already: ‘Every completed census form counts and the rate of returns to date is excellent - thank you to every home which has taken part so far.
‘I encourage those who haven’t yet completed their form to please find a few minutes to be part of the census.’