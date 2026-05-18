The Isle of Man Interfaith Group recently welcomed the Lord Bishop of Sodor and Man, Patricia Hillas, as guest speaker at a gathering held at the Christian Science Church in Douglas.
Bishop Hillas delivered a talk on the theme of human relations and creating a healthy society, reflecting on the ‘importance of understanding, respect and dialogue between people of different backgrounds and beliefs’.
Drawing on personal experiences, she spoke about the importance of building a society strengthened by diversity, dignity, compassion and relationships between communities.
The Bishop also reflected on the unique character of the Isle of Man, where schools, families and communities are closely connected, and emphasised the importance of protecting and nurturing those relationships for the wellbeing of those in the island.
A spokesperson from the Interfaith Group commented: ‘The evening reflected the spirit of friendship, understanding, and shared community values that have been at the heart of the Interfaith Group since its formation in 2007 by Joanna Kitto of the Brahma Kumaris faith community.
‘At a period when modern society increasingly values diversity, pluralism, and peaceful coexistence, interfaith engagement continues to play an important role in strengthening community relations and encouraging mutual understanding.
‘Events such as this demonstrate how faith communities on the Isle of Man can work together positively despite differences in tradition and belief.’
Following the talk, members continued with the Interfaith Group agenda, discussing the continued development of interfaith relationships across the island, religious education within schools, and wider community concerns including isolation and its impact on health and wellbeing.
The spokesperson added: ‘The Interfaith Group would like to thank the Christian Science Church for kindly providing the venue, refreshments, tea and coffee, and the wonderful cakes enjoyed during the evening.’
The Isle of Man Interfaith Community can be followed on Facebook for updates on local gatherings and events.