Jet ski users are being warned to stay away from designated Safe Bathing Areas after reports of high-speed manoeuvres close to swimmers at Chapel Bay, Port St Mary.
The Department of Infrastructure’s harbours division said several personal watercraft were seen travelling at speed near families, including young children, and open-water swimmers during a busy weekend.
Officials described the behaviour as creating a serious risk to life and reminded operators that they must keep clear of bathing zones, maintain safe speeds and remain aware of others in the water.
The harbours division said jet skis and other personal watercraft are capable of travelling at significant speeds and that reckless operation could have ‘devastating consequences’.
Harbour Master Gary Lewin said: ‘Reports of jet skis travelling at near full speed in close proximity to swimmers are extremely concerning and create an unnecessary risk to public safety.
‘Everyone has a right to enjoy the sea safely, whether they are swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking or using a recreational craft.
‘Jet skis are capable of travelling at significant speeds and operators must remain aware of their surroundings at all times.
‘We ask all watercraft users to act responsibly, respect Safe Bathing Areas and show consideration for others using the water.’
The division said it would continue to monitor reports of unsafe activity and is encouraging members of the public to report incidents involving excessive speed, dangerous manoeuvres or craft entering designated bathing areas.
Reports can be made to the marine operations centre on 686628.
Where it is safe to do so, members of the public are encouraged to provide details such as the time and location of an incident, a description of the craft, registration numbers and any photographs or video footage.
Operators are also reminded to familiarise themselves with local ‘Safe Bathing Areas’ and ‘No Wake Areas’ before going afloat.
The department said everyone using the island’s coastal waters has a responsibility to do so safely and considerately.