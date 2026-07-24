Glen Maye athlete Aimee Cringle has made a superb start to the 2026 CrossFit Games, sitting at the top of the leaderboard as she chases the biggest title in the sport.
Competing against the world's best CrossFit athletes in San Jose, California, the 27-year-old Manx competitor had amassed 458 points by Friday morning, opening up a 38-point lead over fellow British athlete Lucy Campbell in the women’s competition.
The Games, which began on Tuesday and run until Sunday, have seen Cringle produce a series of outstanding performances, including three event victories on Thursday.
Reflecting on her impressive start, Cringle wrote on social media: 'That was a day of everything. 3 event wins was a good way to start CrossFit Games. Plenty more events to go. Let's try keep it up.'
Now competing at the CrossFit Games for the third consecutive year, Cringle continues to cement her place among the sport's elite after another remarkable campaign.
The former Queen Elizabeth II High School student enjoyed the best result of her career last year when she finished eighth in the world at the 2025 CrossFit Games in Albany, New York.
That followed an impressive debut appearance in 2024, when she placed 13th in Fort Worth, Texas, becoming only the third British woman ever to compete in the individual category at the Games.
Her route to this year's competition included a 10th-place finish in the Worldwide Open, 19th in the quarter-finals and an outstanding fifth-place finish at the European semi-finals, securing her return to the sport's showpiece event.
The 20th anniversary edition of the CrossFit Games is being staged across several venues in San Jose, with the main competitions taking place at the SAP Center, also known as the Shark Tank, alongside events at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and Arena Green Park.
It is the first time the Games has brought together the individual, team, masters, teenage and adaptive divisions in the same city during the same week.
Ahead of this year’s competition, Cringle spoke to BOXROX about her preparations, training approach and the demands of competing at the highest level of the sport.