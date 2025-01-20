The Isle of Man has made a BBC list of 25 places to travel for 2025 which promote sustainable travel.
The island joins more exotic places like Dominica, Japan, Greenland and Sri Lanka as must-visit places.
The list was compiled using input from BBC Travel journalists and some of the world’s leading sustainable travel authorities.
Speaking about the island, BBC journalist Lynn Brown says: ‘Awash with ancient historical sites, such as Cashtal yn Ard and Castle Rushen (one of the most complete medieval structures in Europe), the 85,000-resident island is decidedly forward-thinking.
‘In 2016 it was recognised as a Unesco Biosphere (the world's only self-governing territory whose entire land and sea area has such designation) for its commitment to environmental preservation and cultural heritage.’