The Isle of Man has made a BBC list of 25 places to travel for 2025 which promote sustainable travel.

The island joins more exotic places like Dominica, Japan, Greenland and Sri Lanka as must-visit places.

The list was compiled using input from BBC Travel journalists and some of the world’s leading sustainable travel authorities.

Speaking about the island, BBC journalist Lynn Brown says: ‘Awash with ancient historical sites, such as Cashtal yn Ard and Castle Rushen (one of the most complete medieval structures in Europe), the 85,000-resident island is decidedly forward-thinking.

‘In 2016 it was recognised as a Unesco Biosphere (the world's only self-governing territory whose entire land and sea area has such designation) for its commitment to environmental preservation and cultural heritage.’

Mark Watterson captured this scene at Castle Rushen (Mark Watterson)
Cronk Karran at The Chasms (Media IoM)
View towards Sulby Reservoir during a walk up to Slieu Freoaghane (Media IoM)